How Argentina have fared in previous World Cup finals?

Bengaluru, December 15: Argentina kept their streak of never losing a World Cup semi-final and secured a place in the final for the sixth time. Lionel Scaloni's team defeated Croatia 3-0 to get to the World Cup final thanks to a brace from Julian Alvarez.

Before the Manchester City striker's double, Lionel Messi had opened the scoring with a penalty with the Copa America winners edging past last year's runners-up with ease.

The South Americans are one of the most successful nations on the global stage and one of just eight champions. Here are their records in the previous edition of the World Cup:

1. 1930 FIFA World Cup final

In the very first edition of the World Cup, Argentina reached the final stage of the competition. But lost to Uruguay 4-2 who clinched another World Cup title in the very next edition as well. Only 13 sides played in that edition.

2. 1978 FIFA World Cup final

After 48 years of gap, the men in White and Blue again secured a place in the final and this time achieved the ultimate glory. As a host nation, La Albiceleste experienced a perfect World Cup winning every game of the competition. Johan Cruyff's Netherlands were beaten in the final as Mario Kempes and co conquered them with a 3-1 scoreline after the extra time.

3. 1986 FIFA World Cup final

Eight years later, they made it to the same stage thanks to Diego Maradona's brilliance, and it was the little genius who inspired Argentina to beat West Germany. The Golden Ball winner almost single-handedly kept the Latin Americans into the competition that saw them defeat West Germany 3-2 in a well-contested game.

4. 1990 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina attempted to defend their title in Italia 90 by making it to consecutive World Cup finals. However, their dream came to an end as West Germany earned their third title by returning the defeat four years earlier. West Germany won the game 1-0.

5. 2014 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi first ever World Cup final ended in a heart-break with the Latin Americans narrowly suffering a defeat at the hands of Germany. Mario Gotze hit the only goal after 113 minutes as the La Albiceleste came short to clinch their third title.