How Jurgen Klopp should tweak his tactics with Darwin Nunez coming back from suspension

Kolkata, September 2: Liverpool have made a shaky start to the season. They have won two, drawn two and lost one game so far this season. Injuries to key players have played a big role in their poor start to the season. Also, summer signing Darwin Nunez's suspension has been a huge blow to them early in the season.

Nunez was sent off for a stupid headbutt on Joachim Andersen in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and has been suspended for the following three games out of which one was a loss and two were wins.

With Nunez's suspension over, it will be a massive relief for Jurgen Klopp who could do with the firepower of Uruguayan international up front.

Here, we look at how Klopp could tweak his system and how Liverpool could line up following Nunez's comeback from injury.

A 4-2-3-1 system seems like a better fit for the Reds now that they miss several of their key midfielders with injuries. Also with Roberto Firmino enjoying a good run of form over the last two games, he seems somewhat indispensable in the starting XI.

Slotting Firmino in the number ten role behind Nunez as the number nine could make Liverpool a lot more deadly going forward. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will be the two undisputed starters on the flanks right now. Diogo Jota's ability to slot in at any of the attacking roles makes him a great weapon and he could break into the side once he comes back from injury.

Klopp has plenty of options in the middle of the park but most of them are sidelined with injuries and it is also evident that they are lacking quality in midfield with Thiago injured. Fabinho would be the first choice in the midfield duo alongside either Arthur Melo or Jordan Henderson right now.

The back four will be remaining the same in the new system but Kostas Tsimikas could soon become the first-choice left-back ahead of Andrew Robertson with the Scot struggling for form. Switching to 4-2-3-1 from 4-3-3 could help Liverpool become a lot more creative and quick while going forward.