How Manchester United could line up following the arrival of Antony

Kolkata, September 1: Manchester United have finally got their hands on their priority target Antony from Ajax.

The Brazilian international has been the priority target for Erik ten Hag throughout the summer but the Red Devils struggled to break Ajax down as they looked desperate to keep their star winger.

However, the Eredivisie giants have finally been able to be convinced by the Red Devils agreeing a transfer fee of a whooping 86 million pounds.

Here, we look at how the Red Devils could line up following the arrival of Antony.

Goalkeeper

(David de Gea)

Summer signing Martin Dubravka could push De Gea for a place but at the moment, the Spaniard is likely to continue between the sticks in all likeliness.



Back four

(Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia)

Dalot has looked like a much improved player so far this season and is likely to continue as the first-choice at right-back. Varane and Martinez have forged a strong ans assured partnership at the back and are likely to keep playing together with skipper Harry Maguire expected to be on the bench for a foreseeable future. Malacia has also seemingly done enough to dispossess Luke Shaw at left-back and is likely to remain the first-choice.

Midfield

(Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes)

Casemiro will definitely take up the defensive midfield role once he settles at Old Trafford making the Red Devils a lot stronger and more compact. With Casemiro shielding the backline, Eriksen and Bruno should be the two central midfielders playing in a box-to-box role.

Attack

(Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho)

Antony is a player Ten Hag knows very well and was desperate to sign. The Brazilian is likely to become the undisputed choice on the right flank. Antony's arrival is likely to push Sancho to the left. Rashford is the likeliest candidate for the number nine role ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial. Ten Hag clearly does not fancy Ronaldo while Martial has been struggling with injuries since the start of the season.