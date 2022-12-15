How Manchester United players have fared at FIFA World Cup 2022

Bengaluru, December 15: Manchester United have had an impressive 14 players competing at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Out of them, only two are still in the tournament in the last stage of the competition and there will be a Red Devils player laying their hands on the most coveted trophy in world football.

The grand competition overall has seen other United players also shine at the grand stage and here we have looked at their across-the-board performance for their respective countries:

Antony, Casemiro and Fred (Brazil)

All three Selecao players played their part in the World Cup with the former Real Madrid midfielder donning the pivotal role in the side. Casemiro played in every game apart from the Cameroon fixture where Tite rotated the team.

The 30-year-old midfielder had a terrific tournament before crashing out against Crotai in Quarters. He scored in the important game against Switzerland while one of the pillars of the Brazil side throughout the season.

Antony mostly appeared as a substitute for Rapinha in the first team and only made his full debut against Cameroon. The Manchester United right-winger showed his glimpses of talent in little appearances but did not record any goal assist.

Antony's teammate Fred managed two starts in the competition and two sub appearances. However, he had a dull tournament with nothing impressive to show for.

Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes however has had the campaign to remember for. Bruno played in every game apart from South Korea, where he was rested.

He was one of the most influential players for the Selecao and most of the attacks came from his end. He managed two goals and three assists in this tournament being one of the most successful midfielders in this edition.

Dalot was also involved in the tournament from the South Korea game ahead of Cancelo. He maintained the same form of United for Portugal as well. He was a livewire in three games and produced one assist in the process.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Marcus Rashford (England)

The English players of the Old Trafford side also have had a terrific campaign. Despite not getting a nod in the United squad, Maguire was trusted as the first-team center-back.

Gareth Southgate's confidence in him was fully on point with the English defender delivering in all games. Maguire was rock solid throughout the competition and only conceded four goals. Luke Shaw also did well playing in all the games. The left-back managed one assist in the tournament.

Rashford continued his rich form for the National side as well despite only playing a bit-part role. The English winger mostly appeared from the bench featuring just over 137 minutes. However, despite the limitation, he scored three goals and was England's top scorer in this edition.

Raphael Varane (France)

The French center-back has appeared in every game apart from the opener. The 29-year-old has formed a good partnership with Upamecano and will now look to seal his second World Cup against Argentina.

Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)

Probably United's best player this season, the diminutive center-back has been outstanding whenever he has come into the field. Scaloni has mostly deployed Lisandro as the left-sided defender in a back three. He has started in two games so far and came off the bench in three.

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

The Danish midfielder has had the most underwhelming campaign. Denmark managed just one draw in the group stage crashing out in the first round. Eriksen played in all three games however did not add much for his side.

Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands)

The Netherlands have had a good run till the Quarter-final but Malacia did not take any part in the competition even for a minute, ending his first World Cup in disappointment.

Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

The 20-year-old managed to secure 182 minutes of World Cup football appearing in all three group-stage games. He did nothing special in these games with Urugya also experiencing the same fortune, crashing out of the group stage.