How much did Pele earn from his first contract? Know Here

The footballing world mourning the death of Brazil icon Pele who passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday.

The iconic character of world football was arguably the greatest footballer of all time and won three World Cup titles with his country Brazil.

Pele played the majority of his club career in his own country, playing for Santos. He joined the club in 1956 as a fifteen-year-old and then went on to stay for 18 years at the club.

Throughout the years, Pele scored over 600 goals for the Brazilian outfit, before moving to New York Cosmos in 1975.

Pele's First Football Contract:

Pele signed his first-ever contract with Cosmos in 1956. He was just a 15-year-old gifted teenager who had the potential to be a star. But his first contract was far from lucrative, as the player used to earn just 10 US Dollars each month, which is around 827 rupees.

According to ESPN, the legendary footballer bought his mom Celeste, who is still alive in Brazil, a gas stove. He fought through extreme poverty in his childhood days and his footballing journey started to aid his family.

During his time with the Cosmos, Pele came to Kolkata and played a match with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan).

Pele New York Cosmos deal:

Pele joined New York Cosmos in a mega deal. He was a legend by now. He had won three World Cups for Brazil, had multiple world records to his name and was the supremo of world football at that time. He signed a three-year deal worth 7 million US Dollars, which made him the highest-paid team athlete at that time.

But the interesting fact is that the legendary player had to pay 2 million in taxes.

"He will pay his own taxes, just like every American," then Cosmos vice president Clive Toye famously said in 1975.

It has created an indispensable void with Pele leaving the mortal world. But his legacy will remain and the Black Pearl will live on in the hearts of the countless souls who will live on his memories, goals and that soulful smile.