How much will Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Al-Nassr compared to other top earning stars?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as a player for Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr which has made him the highest-paid sporting athlete in the world.

Since departing Manchester United after the mutual termination of his contract in early December, the Portuguese attacker was without a team.

But apparently, after the failure to get a club to compete in the Champions League, the 37-year-old now has joined the Arabian side to start a new chapter of his life.

Ronaldo reportedly has signed a deal that will see him stay with the side until 2025 while earning a mammoth £177 million per year. His whole compensation will be made up of image rights and commercial deals, making up the remaining £62 million of his income. He will take £14.75 million per month, £3.4 million every week, and around £485k per day which is nothing but astronomical for a football player.

He apparently will also be the ambassador and set to play a role in Saudi Arabia's bid for World Cup 2030. Although the 37-year-old is past his peak, the commercial value he offers and his enormous fan base has raised his wage to an absurd amount. The salary Ronaldo will earn is the highest in the record book and there is not any player who even comes close to matching the finance of his wage.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's wage is just short of the combined wage of superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar. Messi earns around £107 million per year while Neymar takes home £78.5 million, making their salaries just a bit more than the Portuguese superstar combined. Ronaldo's earning will also see him close to doubling the current highest-earning star - Kylian Mbappe's earnings at Paris Saint Germain.

Mbappe reportedly earns around £42.5million per annum, which is in addition to his bonus of £153million for staying at the Parc des Princes. Overall earns a total of £90million-per-year with all the economic aspects of his deal, almost half of what Ronaldo will earn now.