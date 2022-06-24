How will Darwin Nunez fit in under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Liverpool have shattered their club record to bring Darwin Nunez to the club from Benfica.

The Uruguayan international had a stellar last season with the Eagles in Portugal having scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions.

The Reds have had to splash almost €100 million for the services of the 22-year-old with an initial fee of €75 million and another €25 million in potential add-ons.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have also parted ways with Sadio Mane who has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having played such a crucial role for the Merseyside giants over the years, it is imperative that Reds will struggle to cope with the absence of the Senegalese international.

Nunez's arrival could mean a significant change in the way Liverpool approach their game. Jurgen Klopp has mostly used a false nine up front over the years at Anfield with two wide attackers operating as inside forwards.

Salah and Mane have been mostly used as the two wide players by Klopp while Firmino has mostly played as the false nine. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have also taken up the false nine position when needed, especially over the last couple of seasons.

With a natural number nine like Nunez at his disposal, it will be a waste of his talent if Klopp uses him either as a false nine or an inside forward even though the 22-year-old has the skillset of playing in either roles. Nunez is expected to be deployed by an out and out centre-forward which could suggest that Klopp could revert to the 4-2-3-1 system which he mostly used at Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have scored plenty of goals last season but they have often lacked that cutting edge in big crucial games. The Reds played three finals and failed to find the back of the net in any of those games. A player like Nunez could provide the Reds a much-needed security up front. The 22-year-old has a completely different profile to that of Salah, Diaz or Jota and that would add a whole new dimension to the Reds' attack.