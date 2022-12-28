I dont think we will see a pair like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi again, says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes no player in the current generation will be able to emulate what Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did together in the last decade or so.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two modern football legends and the latter recently got his hands to the World Cup after winning the trophy in Qatar.

The former England player was also asked about if any player from this current generation can topple what Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did throughout the years. And Rooney says he doubts that. He heaped praises on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, two of the biggest gems of World Football right now, but doubts if the pair can match their predecessors.

"What Messi and Ronaldo have done is very unique in the world of football. For Messi and Ronaldo to do it in the same time in the same league for a long time, I don't think we'll see that again," Rooney said while speaking to Sports18.

He also says that Manchester United have found it difficult to replace Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an interactive session with Sports18, the former Manchester United player said the transition in Man United took longer than it was expected.

But he also believes current manager Erik Ten Hag has the potential to turn the tide for the Red Devils.

