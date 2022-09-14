I have become more confident: Jipson Justus on working under FC Bengaluru United Head Coach Khalid Jamil

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Jipson Justus, part of Kerala's match-winning Santosh Trophy squad, was a recent addition to the FC Bengaluru United squad, ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The talented midfielder is looking forward to contributing to his new club's fortunes starting with the BDFA Super Division Championship, currently underway at The Bangalore Football stadium.

Jipson who rose to prominence with his stellar displays in the midfield for Kerala at the 2022 Santosh Trophy said he was looking forward to learning and growing with his new club. "FC Bengaluru United is the best team in South India. It is a matter of pride for me to get an opportunity to be a part of such a highly professional team. Their systematic approach to training and the chance to learn new things every day gives me more confidence."

The FC Bengaluru United No. 6 described being coached by Khalid Jamil, the club's newly appointed Head Coach, as a "dream come true". "He is a supremely professional coach," Jipson said. "Under his instructions, I have become more confident and am improving day by day. I am learning so many things from different players, which has helped me improve my game drastically."

The midfielder also touched upon the importance of being part of Kerala's Santosh Trophy squad. "The Santosh Trophy is one the most prestigious tournaments in India. Being a part of a Santosh Trophy-winning team was a great privilege for me; winning the trophy in my home state brought me immense joy. The tournament provides the perfect stage for domestic players to showcase their talent as it opens the gate to so many other playing opportunities."

Jispon believes his performances during the Santosh Trophy "played a crucial role" in helping him secure the move to FC Bengaluru United. "I think FCBU is destined for a historic campaign this season. I hope I can contribute to the team in any way I can as we look to defend our title this season."

FC Bengaluru United are getting ready to take on Roots FC on the 15th of September 2022 in their fourth BDFA game of the season.