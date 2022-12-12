I hope he will say yes - French football president hopes Didier Deschamps will stay beyond World Cup

It will be up to Didier Deschamps to decide whether he remains France's head coach after the World Cup 2022, according to French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet.

Deschamps took over as France boss in 2012 and has since led Les Bleus to a World Cup title as well as the Euro 2016 final, having previously won 103 caps during his playing career.

His France beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinal on Saturday to keep their hopes alive of defending a World Cup win successfully, first time since Brazil managed to do it in 1962. France's next opponents are the tournament high-flyers Morocco, who have punched above their weights and have qualified for the semifinal as the first African nation in history.

Deschamps' contract is due to expire after the tournament, with rumours persisting that former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane could be in line to take over the role.

But according to the French president Le Graet, the post is for Deschamps if he wishes to stay put.