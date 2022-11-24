I-League: Churchill Brothers share spoils with Mumbai Kenkre FC to score first point

Mumbai, Nov 24: Churchill Brothers secured the first point in the tournament after they played out a 1-1 draw with hosts Mumbai Kenkre FC in a highly competitive encounter of the Hero I-League at the Cooperage in Mumbai on Thursday (November 24).

An early first-half goal by Azfar Noorani was cancelled out late in the second-half by Lalkhawpuimawia as Churchill Brothers finally opened their account in the points table in their third outing. Mumbai Kenkre FC now have four points from their three games.

The game started in a flash as Kenkre shot into the lead in the sixth minute when Ranjeet Pandre passed the ball to Azfar Noorani, who drifted inside the Churchill box from the left and finished flawlessly with an angular shot. Two minutes later, home team skipper Kiran Pandhare almost doubled the lead when his header skimmed past the goal following a corner taken by Aravindraj Rajan.

As the match progressed, Churchill Brothers started making inroads into the rivals' box but the hosts too worked hard to foil the Goan attackers. In the 27th minute, Noorani received the ball in his own half and passed it for Pandre to catch the Churchill defence off-guard. However, Churchill custodian Albino Gomes came out of his line to deal with the attack competently.

Pandhare dominated the midfield for Kenkre, while Noorani remained a constant threat on the left through his skills and pace as the home side made good impact through counter attacks. Churchill Brothers dominated the game in terms of ball possession but failed to test Kenkre goalkeeper Padam Chettri too many times.