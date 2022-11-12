I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC, Highlights: Defending champions begin campaign with a victory

New Delhi, Nov. 12: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC started the new season from where they left off last time.

In the Hero I-League opener at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, the home side made the perfect start, beating Mohammedan SC by a solitary goal to pick up all three points.

Last season, Gokulam defeated Mohammedan in the concluding and deciding encounter to bag their second straight title.

Mohammedan started the game on a high tempo, with several new signings like Nuriddin Davronov, Abhishek Ambekar and Abiola Dauda in their starting XI. Soon, Gokulam Kerala also grew into the game and it became an end-to-end affair. In the 11th minute, Gokulam's Farshad Noor and Nuriddin Davronov of Mohammedan were booked by the referee after an argument.

The first half did not see many clear opportunities for either side. Aminou Bouba went close for Gokulam in the 35th minute but his free-kick went just over the bar.

Gokulam Kerala stepped up their game and began the second half with more urgency. Rahul Raju and Christy Davis of the home and away teams, respectively, received yellow cards at the start of the second half.

The Malabarians then broke the deadlock in the 57th minute. New forward signing Auguste Somlaga played a quick give-and-go with midfielder Farshad Noor before driving a low shot from outside the box. His effort slipped through the hands of Mohammedan keeper Zothanmawia and the ball crossed the goal-line.

