I League: Mumbai Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup

The Hero I-League 2022-23 makes its way to the City of Dreams as hosts Mumbai Kenkre FC get set for their first home game of the season. They will be up against neighbours Churchill Brothers FC from Goa at the iconic Cooperage Stadium on Thursday. The match starts at 4.30 PM IST.

Both sides came out without a point in their respective previous fixtures. Kenkre, however, did begin their campaign with a 2-1 win away to Sudeva Delhi, while Churchill Brothers will be hungry to turn things around after consecutive losses in their first couple of games in the I league.

In last season's meeting between the two sides, it was the Red Machines that came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline.

Kenkre head coach Akhil Kothari termed tomorrow's match as a new challenge.

"Our start has been good and even though we lost our previous game, we did create a lot of chances. Tomorrow's match will be exciting and all of us know our roles and responsibilities. Churchill are a seasoned opposition and the match will be a new challenge for us," Kothari said at the pre-match press conference.

Forward Ranjeet Pandre expressed his delight ahead of his team's first home match.

"We are all very excited to be playing for the first time at the Cooperage Stadium in the Hero I-League. I hope the fans come out in numbers to support us and we can pick up the victory for them," he said. Faiz Khan and Afzar Noorani will be important for the hosts after netting the goals in the win over Sudeva.

Churchill Brothers head coach Antonio Rueda hailed the league's competitive nature and said any team can beat anybody on given day. He may opt to start Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Sane who scored in their defeat against Rajasthan United.

"We know we need to play very well to get the three points. It is important that we forget our previous results. We want to play good football and our main objective is winning tomorrow," he said.

Midfielder Wendell Coelho said, "It has been a great experience so far with Churchill Brothers. This year, I have got the opportunity to play in the Hero I-League and I am hoping to give my best. We want to fight for the win tomorrow and get stronger."

The match between Mumbai Kenkre FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports, and streamed live on the Discovery Plus OTT platform.

Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers Probable Lineup:

Kenkre: Chettri; Khongsit, Negi, Khan, Nongkhlaw; Rajan, Gaikwad, Panchal, Noorani, Pandhare; Pandre

Churchill Brothers: Fernandes; Clemente, Hangshing, Cisse, Gaikwad; Fernandes, Costa, Sailo; Cordero, Sane, Pakparvar