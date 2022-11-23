I League: Sreenidi Deccan vs Trau Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup

The Portuguese, hoping to notch a win in the inaugural Hero I-League match at the brand-new Deccan Arena, heaped praises on their opponent Trau for Thursday.

"TRAU have done well in their matches so far. I think they might try to keep a clean sheet and play on the counter against us because it's their away match. We have to be focused and play the game we want to play," said an anticipative Pinto.

Pinto's counterpart and TRAU FC head coach Nandakumar Singh was also all smiles with his team's performance so far.

"We have had a good start to the season. Our boys' morale is high after the big win over Mumbai Kenkre. It was a very exciting match in front of our fans," Singh said ahead of their clash.

He also added that he expects the match to be a tough and competitive one, but asserted that his team will have to continue their moments against a decent outfit in Sreenidi.

Tajik forward Komron Tursunov notched two goals, including a thunderous strike from 35 yards out, in his first start of the season after returning from international duty. Nandakumar is well aware of just how important the 26-year-old is for the Red Pythons.

"Komron has been with TRAU for a few years now. We know of his terrific goalscoring ability. He is very happy with us and I hope he will do even better in the coming matches," Nandakumar further added.

Nandakumar led TRAU to a sensational third-place finish in his first full season with the club in 2020-21. The 62-year-old has his eyes set on an I-League victory this year.

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC Probable Lineup:

Sreenidi Deccan: Lamba; Akhtar, Bagui, Mondal, Awal; Gabriel, Mayakkannan, Shayesteh, Ogana; Singsit, Castaneda

TRAU: Bishorjit Singh; Singh, Rajput, Akhtar, Williams; Prikanta Singh, Das, Gerson; Premjit Singh, Polu, Tursunov