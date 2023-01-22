I’m ready to show the fans what I can do, Leandro Trossard says after joining Arsenal

Arsenal new-signing Leandro Trossard says he is raring to showcase his talent in front of the Arsenal fans after joining the Gunners.

The Premier League leaders signed Trossard from Brighton for £27 million as the player fell out with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi after the World Cup.

And the forward says he can't wait to start at his new club.

"I'm really excited to get started," he said in his first interview with the official website of Arsenal.

"This is a big club and I'm ready to show the fans what I can do. Everyone has seen how well we're doing already and I'm here to help achieve their dreams - including myself," he said.

The Belgium international has scored 7 goals in 16 Premier League games for the Seagulls so far, and hopes he will be able to replicate that with the North London club. The Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League with 47 points, five points ahead of 2nd placed Manchester City.

"I'm really excited to see the fans in the stadium. I hope I can give you my all. I want to try and create as many magic moments as possible, and hopefully, we can celebrate together," he continued.

The 28-year-old forward will be hoping to help Arsenal to win the Premier League as the Gunners aim to lift the league after 19 years, since their invincible 2003-04 season.

"[The club] has so much history and I want to be part of that history going on. That's why I joined this project. I'm really excited to be here. I want to show myself to all the fans and on the biggest stage," the new Arsenal boy concluded.

Arsenal are also on the verge of signing Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian club AC Spezia. The Gunners have also been linked with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.