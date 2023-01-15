I miss Arsenal every day and Im always a Gunner, says Santi Cazorla

Former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla still has a big chunk of cannon in his heart, despite being miles apart from the Emirates Stadium.

Santi Cazorla was one of the most gifted players in the past decade. He signed for the Gunners in 2012 and was one of the fan-favourites during his time.

The little Spaniard is still adored by Arsenal fans. Gunners faithful around the world have immense love and respect for the midfielder, who played 180 games for the North London club across all competitions.

The 38-year-old currently plays in Qatar for Al-Sadd. He joined them in 2020 and has been racking up goals left, right and centre with the Arab club. His four and half years stint at Arsenal yielded 29 goals, and here he has already netted 32 in just a couple of years.

But the Spanish magician still has a lot of love left for Arsenal. He had a horrible infection in his leg that took a toll on his Arsenal career. The player was even told by doctors that he would be lucky if he walks, but here he is, still gliding around with the ball in his feet.

Cazorla, despite being a success at Arsenal, didn't get a proper send-off. His exit was silent and the player subsequently joined his boyhood club, Villarreal. And he says he wishes he could go back to Arsenal as he loves the club so much.

"I miss everything of this club every day - every day," Cazorla said to The Atheltic.

"When I was there I enjoyed my best time in football, but also my worst because after the injury it was really difficult for me."

Cazorla won three trophies during his time at Arsenal, all three were FA Cups. He scored a goal in the 2014 FA Cup Final when Arsenal ended their nine-year trophy drought by beating Hull City. He was then the player of the match in the subsequent final in 2015 when Arsenal blew away Aston Villa 4-0 to win consecutive FA Cups.

"But I love all of this club. I loved playing in Premier League and winning trophies. They were good memories with the players. I follow them, I support them; I'm always a Gunner," the Spaniard continued.

The former Arsenal player also heaped praises on Mikel Arteta, the current manager of the Gunners. Cazorla says Arteta helped him a lot when he moved to London in 2012 and credited his former teammate for changing the mentality of the players.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table at the moment and will be aiming to win Premier League after a gap of 19 years. And Cazorla was quite optimistic about that as well.

"I'm very happy now for them because they are doing well. We are top of the league and I hope they can keep going like this and try to win this competition," the ever-smiling Spaniard concluded.