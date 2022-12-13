I texted him - France keeper Hugo Lloris messaged Harry Kane after Englands World Cup exit

France keeper Hugo Lloris texted England captain Harry Kane after the latter's team crashed out of the World Cup following a defeat against France.

The Three Lions suffered a 2-1 loss in Saturday's keenly fought quarter-final tie, sending Gareth Southgate's side home from Qatar 2022.

And Hugo Lloris, who plays for Tottenham, the same where Kane plays as well, says that the pair exchanged messages following England's loss.

Harry Kane scored from the spot kick once to level the match 1-1. Olivier Giroud gave France the lead again but England got another penalty. But Harry Kane skied his second shot over the bar and the Three Lions couldn't recover at the latter stages of the match.

Lloris, who has played with Kane at Tottenham for a decade now, says he has briefly spoken with his club colleague, and believes he will pick himself up in impressive fashion when the dust settles.

"I don't need to go too much further. We texted after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after, in the changing room. I think he needed some rest," Lloris said.

"It's a difficult time for the English national team and for Harry, but I think he can be proud of what he's done for the team during this World Cup.

