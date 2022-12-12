I warned my Real Madrid teammates about Croatia: Luka Modric

Croatia stalwart Luka Modric says they will have to play out of their skins to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinal of the World Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia have reached the World Cup's last four after two nail-biting wins. They toppled Japan and favourites Brazil in consecutive penalty shootouts.

Croatia stand on the verge of consecutive World Cup finals, but they will have to overcome against another tournament favourites Argentina to reach there. While Modric knows stopping Lionel Messi will be crucial, he warned Zlatko Dalic's men against focusing all their energies on the Argentina talisman.

"I have the desire to play, but not only to play against one player," Modric said in an interview with RTVE.

"Of course, Messi is an excellent player, we will have big problems to stop him, but we are ready and we will do our best.

"Argentina is a big team. We will try to play the best match of the tournament, the best match of our lives. I hope that it will be enough to enter the final," Modric said.

Croatia's amazing run in this tournament was not expected by a lot of people, but Modric says he was assured of his team's abilities and even warned his Real Madrid teammates prior to the World Cup.

Watch Out For Croatia: Modric

"Given that we are small, no one counted on us. But we don't mind that others are favourites and we are in the shadows. We can only do our best, try hard, and that is exactly our strength. Before I left for the World Cup, we talked a lot in the [Madrid] dressing room, during which I told them: 'Watch out for Croatia'," the Croatian midfielder added.

While several veterans of the 2018 tournament remain key for Dalic's side, Modric has been delighted by the impact of Croatia's younger players - including goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

"I saw maturity in our national team with young players who brought new quality and energy," he added saying the player showed amazing mental strength to repeat their 2018 heroics.

"In those moments, someone always jumps out, like our goalkeeper, especially in the last two games. I am happy for him, he showed that he is a great goalkeeper," the 37-year-old continued.

Two of Brazil's penalty-takers donned the colours of Real Madrid. And Modric said he helped his keeper by slipping in some valuable message before the shoot-out. Casemiro's shot couldn't be saved by Livakovic but Modric said he gave instructions to the custodian before Casemiro took the kick, but unfortunately, the Brazilian was too good for Livakovic. Modric's current Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo's shot was saved by Livakovic as they made their progress to the semifinal.