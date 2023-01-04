If a stadium is named after Pele, why not Maradona?: India legend Syed Rahim Nabi

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said that the footballing apex body will request every country in the world to name a stadium after Pele, who passed away recently.

The global football legend died at the age of 82 and Infantino says a stadium named after Pele will be a perfect tribute to him.

Pele was undoubtedly a global icon and arguably one of the greatest footballers ever. But naming a stadium after him in each country? That looked a bit exaggerated to us.

And former India footballer Syed Rahim Nabi has given his say on the conundrum. In a chat with MyKhel, he questioned if FIFA is planning to ask countries to name a stadium after Pele, they could have done the same for Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020.

"If there's a stadium after Pele, why not Maradona? Pele is obviously a legend, we grew up listening to his name and watching Maradona. But it will be great if FIFA names stadiums for both the legends," Nabi said when asked.