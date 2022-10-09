Iker Casillas deletes Tweet after coming out as gay

Bengaluru, Oct. 9: Spain legend Iker Casillas came out as gay on social media, but soon deleted his tweet. On Sunday, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper took to Twitter and wrote, "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

But the tweet was a hoax as Casillas soon deleted the Tweet. As per reports, he put up the tweet to fend off the rumour mongers. Following his divorce last year, Casillas has been the subject of a lot of fake news as he he been linked with many different women. Casillas put out the tweet on Sunday in order to deny the rumours linking him to actress Alejandra Onieva.

As per Spanish outlet AS, Casillas' post was in response to rumours that he's dating Onieva - the ex-sister-in-law of Spanish TV host Tamara Falco.

Later on in the day, Casillas took to social media and said his account had been hacked. "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community," wrote Casillas.

Earlier, after coming out, the 41-year-old had became one of the most high-profile sports personalities to come out as gay. Before Casillas deleted the Tweet, he did receive a lot of support. Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol lent his support as he wrote, "It's time to tell our story, Iker."

Casillas was formerly married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero, with whom he has two sons. In an incident which caught everyone's attention, Casillas had kissed Carbonera, a sports reporter, after Spain won the World Cup in 2010 World Cup. The pair split in March 2021 after five years of marriage. Since then, Casillas has been linked with several women and Sunday's tweet in all probability was the goalkeepers attempt to put an end to the rumours.

During his illustrious career, Casillas has played for Spain and La Liga giants Real Madrid. The legendary goalkeeper has won the World Cup with Spain and two European Championships. He has also won the La Liga five times and won the Champions League thrice. After an illustrious career which spanned over two decades, Casillas retired after he suffered a cardiac arrect during a training session with his club Porto.