India defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, reach semifinals of T20 World Cup for the blind

India eased past Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to confirm their place in the semifinals of the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind at the Panjim Gymkhana Sports Club.

India qualified for the semifinals after finishing on top of the table after the completion of the round-robin matches.

India will face South Africa in the first semifinal while the second semifinal will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Match Centre:

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. The Indian bowlers were disciplined from the start and gave the Lankan openers a tough time in the middle. Both openers were dismissed by Sunil Ramesh in the 5th over of the innings. Ruwan Wasantha and Damith Sadruwan tried to rebuild the innings but the Indian bowlers bowled tight spells giving the batters very few chances to score. They lost wickets at regular intervals which restricted their scoring and eventually finished their innings on 137 for the loss of 8 wickets. Ruwan Wasantha scored 40 and had small partnerships with Damith Sadruwan and T.D Sahan Kumara to take Sri Lanka to a respectable score. Sunil Ramesh and Ajay Kumar Reddy took two wickets a piece.

Chasing the target, Indian opener Prakash Jayaramaiah found his touch and was scoring runs at will. He continued scoring freely even after the early dismissal of vice-captain D. Venkateswara Rao. Such was the dominance of Prakash that he stitched together a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with Lalit Meena in which the latter scored just 4 runs.

Advertisement