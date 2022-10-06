India Khelo Football launches ‘Football For All initiative in partnership with Walk With A Difference

New Delhi, Oct 6: India Khelo Football (IKF), a non-profit Football platform connecting Indian Football grassroots with the professional Football ecosystem, is becoming a sports partner for AIMS Media's social initiative, Walk With A Difference - India's first of its kind talent recognition platform for PwDs in the field of Clothing, Fashion, Arts, and Sports, across India to launch 'Football For All' initiative.

Together we believe that Football is a game that induces a collective spirit of sportsmanship and binds everyone with passion, regardless of physical, mental, or social differences.

'Football For All' is an initiative to drive awareness and promote inclusivity for PwDs via Football. During the grand finale of WWAD on November 19, IKF and AIMS Media will be hosting a small football event to mark the commencement of this initiative while laying the roadmap for 2023 to host 'Football For All' across the country.

The event will host multiple professionals like Directors, Principals, and HoDs from IIT Kharagpur, FDDI Calcutta, NIFT Calcutta, IIM Calcutta, Jadavpur University, etc., with policymakers and leaders from Chamber Houses like CII and SHM. To open doors of opportunities for the participants, corporates and professionals from Fashion, Textile, and Sports industries will also be present.

Shortlisted 30 participants will perform in front of an esteemed jury panel honouring every participant with a certificate of participation, a titled sash, exciting goodies, a cash prize of INR 25000 each, and opportunities to work with creative professionals and corporations.

Commenting on this partnership for inclusivity, Rakesh Dhasmana, Convener of WWAD, said, "We are delighted to join hands with India Khelo Football to expand WWAD's initiative into the sports spectrum. We will be presenting the roadmap on the event day around Football For All with an element of surprise. Since its inception, WWAD aims to bridge the talent recognition gap for PwDs through a platform that is tailored especially for them. We take pride in our 'Football for All' initiative and believe that it will help raise awareness for the participation of PwDs in multiple sectors while making the game more inclusive."

Celebrating the spirit of Football for all, Hitesh Joshi and Phani Bhushan, Founding Members of India Khelo Football said,"IKF is trying to bridge the gap between the grassroots Football ecosystem by connecting it to the professional Football environment. Football for All, is our extended effort in partnership with WWAD to let PwDs showcase their love for the game. We think sports, especially Football, can be very therapeutic for everyone. We want to drive inclusivity through our initiative so people can more openly discuss disabilities in the field. We are deeply grateful to WWAD for allowing us the opportunity to partner with them to host the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.''

About India Khelo Football (IKF)

IKF is a Not for Profit initiative aimed at uplifting the state of Football in India by providing a roadmap for its kids to become professional football players and get a chance to showcase their talent on the world stage. IKF is on a hunt to find exciting young Indian football players with the motto #AapKheloMaukaHumDenge. The organisation envisions creating a movement that churns out professional Football players through a democratised approach from all corners of India.

It is gearing up to make Indian youth's dreams of becoming professional Football players come true. While creating a funnel for top players, we are developing initiatives backed by international partners like ProSoccer Global, PalamósCF, Perfect Football, Professional Football Scouts Association, and SportsMate 360, that will create a sustainable Football ecosystem in the country where we train the right people to find the right talent. IKF are preparing to become the largest feeder of Indian Football talent on the international stage.

About WWAD

WWAD is a social initiative by AIMS Media to discover the hidden talents among people with disabilities in the fields of Clothing, Fashion, Arts, Music, Dance, and Sports. WWAD aims to become a medium for differently-abled people to showcase and get recognized for their talents instead of their disabilities. WWAD was organised in Delhi and Bangalore in 2015 and 2016 at Siri Fort Auditorium Delhi and Christ University Bangalore, respectively. It witnessed interest from policymakers, bureaucrats, corporates, institutions, and individuals while sensitizing millions of people across the country toward people with special needs. WWAD also launched 'disabled mannequins' as a sign of inclusivity and empathy to support PwDs.

