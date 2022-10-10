India qualifies for AFC Under 17 Asian Cup 2023

Bengaluru, October 10: These are happy days for Indian football as the Indian colts qualified for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-17 Asian Cup for the third consecutive time.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, 20th edition of Asia's premier youth competition is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 3 to 20. The venue of the tournament is yet to be finalised.

Though India lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their final Group D at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam, on Sunday (October 9) night, they advanced to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 as one of the six best runners-up.

Both teams came into the tie with three wins each, but it was Saudi Arabia who carved out the victory to finish top of the group.

The win also meant that Saudi Arabia completed their campaign with a perfect record of 12 points.

Talal Abubakr Haji opened the scoring with a 21st minute strike to give the young Green Falcons the advantage going into the break.

Saudi Arabia doubled their lead in the 58th minute with Abubakr Haji converting from the spot before India scored a consolation through Thanglalsoun Gangte in the second half added time.

India have previously made it to the finals of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup (formerly known as the AFC U-16 Championship) in 2018 and 2020 Bibiano Fernandes.

The Blue Colts had also secured qualification in 2015 for the 2016 edition of the event, but as the eventual hosts, they were already set to play the tournament.

"Congrats to the U-17 boys on qualifying for AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 👏👏," All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey tweeted.

While scenes of joy erupted in Dammam, India head coach Fernandes said the job is not done yet as he eyes U-17 World Cup qualifiaction.

"Qualifying for the U-17 World Cup will bring belief to the players and coaches across India. Everyone working and playing at the grassroots level can believe that we as a nation can qualify for the World Cup on merit," he said.

India had competed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup held at home in 2017 by virtue of being the tournament hosts.

"As an Indian coach, it would also reinforce the belief that we are close to the World Cup level where Indian coaches can also get the job done. I would give credit to all the Indian coaches back home, who're working so hard," he added.

(With AFC/AIFF inputs)

.