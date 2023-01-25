India suffer 3-0 defeat against Uzbekistan in U-17 Friendly

Three second-half goals sunk the Indian colts as the India U-17 team suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in the second friendly on Tuesday.

India ran out 2-0 victors on Sunday in the first of two friendly matches as part of the preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand in the summer.

However, the Blue Colts were unable to repeat their brilliant performance today, conceding three unanswered goals against a resurrected Uzbek side.

Indian head coach Bibiano Fernandes made a solitary change from the first match, with Balkaran Singh replacing Malemngamba Singh Thokchom at left-back. Looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat, Uzbekistan made four changes as Mukhtorov, Yokubov, Abraev and Urmonjonov all came in. The latter two also wrote their name on the scoresheet.

The visitors' quick passing put India under pressure early on. A mistake from centre-back Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam allowed Uzbek captain Amirbek Saidov to shoot from point-blank range, but Indian goalkeeper Sahil made himself big and thwarted the attempt. The Blue Colts subsequently launched a counter-attack with Lalpekhlua bombing down the left flank before his intended cutback for Korou Singh Thingujam was well-intercepted by Bekhuruz Shukurullaev.

Lalpekhlua, who found the net on Sunday, was the focal point of India's attack in the first half. Exploiting a gap in the visitors' backline, he smartly picked out an unmarked Ricky Meetei Haobam inside the box. However, the right-back's first-time shot was rather weak and was easily gathered by Asilbek Numonov.

