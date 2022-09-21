The Indian Football Team will play Vietnam and Singapore in the Hung Thinh Tournament 2022 (also known as VFF Tri Nation Series), a FIFA international friendly tournament, which starts on Wednesday (September 21).

The eleventh edition of VFF tournament will open with the hosts and organizers Vietnam taking on Singapore. The tournament will then continue with India facing Singapore and the three-match VFF Tri Series will conclude with Vietnam facing India.

The tournament will feature just three round-robin matches with all three receiving a prize money based on where they finish in the standings. The winner will receive a prize money of $30,000, the runners-up side will take home $20,000. The third place too carries a prize money of $10,000.

All the three matches will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The tournament will start on September 21 and conclude on September 27.

This set of friendly matches will be the Blue Tigers' first international fixtures since AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in June 2022. The 23-member Indian squad will be led by talisman Sunil Chhetri.

Here is a look at India Squad, Hung Thinh Tournament 2022 schedule, results, standings, prize money in INR, telecast and live streaming info:

Indian Squad for VFF Tri Nation Series 2022

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita

Hung Thinh Football Friendly Tournament 2022 Schedule and Results

Date Day Fixture Time in IST Result September 21 Wednesday Vietnam vs Singapore 5:30 PM 4-0 September 24 Saturday India vs Singapore 5:30 PM September 27 Tuesday India vs Vietnam 5:30 PM

Hungh Thinh Tournament or VFF Tri Nation Series 2022 Standings

Position Team M W D L G Points 1 Vietnam 1 1 0 0 4-0 3 2 India 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 3 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0-4 0

M - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; G - Goals For-Against; D - Drawn

Hung Thinh Tournament or VFF Tri Nation Series 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR Champions $30000 Rs 24 Lakhs (approximately) Runners Up $20000 Rs 16 Lakhs (approximately) Third Place $10000 Rs 8 Lakhs (approximately)

USD - US Dollars; INR - Indian Rupee

India vs Vietnam and Singapore Telecast and Live Streaming

India's friendly matches against Singapore and Vietnam will be shown live on EuroSport. The live streaming of the matches will be available on JioTV and Discovery+ app in India.