Indian Football: Arunachal to introduce football programme in 200 schools

Football in India is at a budding stage. Around the country, the prevalence of the game is mostly in the eastern part of the country, with Kolkata being regarded as the hub of Indian football.

And now, the North-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is set to launch a programme to promote football in the grassroots department. Arunachal Pradesh government will soon kickstart this campaign which will cover 200 schools in the state, said their Education minister Taba Tedir on Tuesday.

"Every state has been asked to prepare a plan for the initiative. We held a meeting on Monday on the issue. Officers of the Education and Sports departments and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) were present in the meeting," he said.

Tedir also confirmed that AIFF and the Education Ministry of India will support this programme, with FIFA also set to provide substantial help to promote the game in the schools.

Their main focus is to unearth future talents in the region who can follow their passion and express their talent through playing football, and probably making a career out of it. Although Football is popular in neighbouring states like Manipur and Mizoram in North-East India, it is still at a nascent stage in Arunachal. And Tedir hopes the programme will popularize the sport in the region.

