Indian Football: CBI seeks cooperation of Indian clubs in alleged match fixing

Indian football is yet again under the radar, and this time it is for match-fixing issues. CBI has made a preliminary enquiry to alleged match-fixing that is taking place throughout the country, the officials of the agency told on Monday.

The investigating agency started their enquiry a fortnight ago and already has collected documents on various clubs from AIFF's office in New Delhi. The officials denied giving any further details on their proceedings as that may put a dent in their mission, as it is at a budding stage. But it was revealed that the alleged match-fixer is based in Singapore and he is rigging the results from there.

CBI also sought help from all the clubs as they look for cooperation from clubs in this investigation. One of the officials said they are soliciting cooperation from the Indian clubs.

They also said CBI can't conduct searches, make an arrest or summon someone given the stage of their enquiry as per Indian law. The central agency is depending on help from the clubs and stakeholders during the preliminary stage and registers an FIR when they get any prima facie evidence that may indicate a crime.