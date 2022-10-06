Indian Super League 2022-23: Start Date & Kick Off Time, TV Channels List and Live Streaming Info of ISL 9
Bengaluru, October 6: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season is set to kick off on Friday (October 7) with last season runner up Kerala Blasters hosting Emami East Bengal.
ISL welcomes back crowds as matches will be hosted at 10 different venues after COVID-19 pandemic forced the organisers to hold the event behind closed doors in Goa for the last two season.
The ISL 2022-23 season will be played in the traditional home and away format. Unlike the three venues in Goa in season 7 and 8, teams will be able to play their home games at their actual home stadiums.
While the number of teams - 11 - remains the same, the playoff format sees a slight change this season with the top six teams now getting a chance of making the final.
The two table toppers from the league phase will earn a direct entry to the semis, while teams placed 3-6 will play in the eliminators to earn their last four spot. Like earlier seasons, the league topper will also be awarded the league shield.
From the start date, timings and telecast information - Here is all you need to know about ISL 2022-23 (ISL 9):
When is ISL 2022-23 starting and ending?
The league phase of ISL season 9 will start on Friday (October 7) and end February 26, 2023 with the playoffs set to be held in March 2023.
Where is ISL 2022-23 being held?
The ISL season 9 will be held at 10 different venues with the two rival Kolkata clubs sharing their home stadium. Here is a look at the venues of all 11 clubs:
|Club
|City
|Stadium
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Kolkata
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|Bengaluru FC
|Bengaluru
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium
|Chennaiyin FC
|Chennai
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|Emami East Bengal
|Kolkata
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|FC Goa
|Margao
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|Hyderabad FC
|Hyderabad
|G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jamshedpur
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|Kerala Blasters
|Kochi
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium
|Mumbai City FC
|Mumbai
|Mumbai Football Arena
|NorthEast United
|Guwahati
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
|Odisha FC
|Bhubaneswar
|Kalinga Stadium
What time do the ISL 2022-23 matches kick off? The matches will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on most matchdays, and on double-header days the first match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST followed by the second match at 7:30 PM IST. Which channel will telecast ISL 2022-23? Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISL, and the matches will be shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3. How to live stream ISL 2022-23? Live streaming of ISL will be available on Disney+HotStar and Jio TV app.
What time do the ISL 2022-23 matches kick off?
The matches will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on most matchdays, and on double-header days the first match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST followed by the second match at 7:30 PM IST.
Which channel will telecast ISL 2022-23?
Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISL, and the matches will be shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3.
How to live stream ISL 2022-23?
Live streaming of ISL will be available on Disney+HotStar and Jio TV app.