Infantino is a terrible face for football: Gary Neville

Former Manchester United player and pundit Gary Neville has made a scathing attack towards FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating the footballing supremo as a 'terrible face' for the game and has urged the governing body of football to 'clean up its act.'

Gianni Infantino made some appalling remarks on Saturday in an hour long press conference where he tried to defend the host nation Qatar amid all the criticism they are receiving for various reasons. His speech included phrases like "today I feel gay" and "I feel a migrant worker" before he took a dig at Europe for their constant criticism of Qatar and its human rights shortcomings.

And Gary Neville is bemused by that and thinks the FIFA President should have used his words correctly. He criticised the aforementioned phrases and says Infantino shouldn't have used those words.

"But he's a terrible face for football, that guy (Infantino). Some of the things he said yesterday were inappropriate and shouldn't be said by him. He should be statesmanlike, he should be bringing people together, he's the global

representative of football, not answering to one or two nations which he seemed to be doing yesterday. He's got to rise above it," Neville said to Bein Sports.

