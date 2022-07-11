Inspire Cup: Anantapur Sports Academy and La Liga joint venture proves to be a resounding success

Bengaluru, July 11: The inaugural Inspire Cup which concluded at the Anantapur Sports Village in Ananthapuramu last week proved to be a resounding success among the masses.

The Under-16 girls' football tournament was organised by Rural Development Trust's Sport for Development sector Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA), in partnership with La Liga, through its Foundation (La Liga Fundacion) and its Women's Football department.

The Inspire Cup was the result of the efforts to create a quality pan-India platform for girls to compete, gain exposure, showcase their skills while breaking gender stereotypes and gaining in confidence.

The tournament acted as competitive exposure and an opportunity for girls from rural areas of Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai Districts (Andhra Pradesh) and other parts of India to be scouted for different girls' football academies.

RDT- ASA's vision is that the Inspire Cup will fill the gap of the lack of good competitive platforms for U-16 girls in football, and the tournament will encourage many girls to pursue football.

Throughout the tournament, various interactive sessions were organised between the teams to enable cultural exchange and share the challenges and opportunities for women in football in various places.

Advertisement Advertisement