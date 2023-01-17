Inter move not a possibility for Memphis Depay

Milan, January 17: Memphis Depay will not be joining Inter from Barcelona in the January window, his lawyer has said.

The Netherlands striker is expected to leave Barca this month, with Inter among the clubs reported to be keen to sign him.

Following Barcelona's signing of Robert Lewandowski, Depay has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by – making just two starts in La Liga this season.

Depay's lawyer Sebastian Ledure has denied that the 28-year-old, also linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, could be on his way to San Siro.

"There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter," he told Fabrizio Romano.

"I can deny all these links, it's not a possibility that we are discussing."

The former Lyon and Manchester United forward joined Barca in 2021 and was an unused substitute in the 3-1 Supercopa de Espana victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.