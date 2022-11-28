Iran vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Lineups, Fantasy Tips

Doha, November 28: Iran and the United States of America will go head to head in the final round of Group B fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both nations have chances of qualification top the Round of 16 pretty much alive and it looks like a 'winner takes all' fixture.

England sit at the top of Group B with four points after two games and have goal difference of two in their favour. Iran have three points having beaten Wales in the last game while the USA have two having drawn both their games so far.

Iran did exceptionally well to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of England and have a chance to make it to the round of 16 even if they draw a stalemate against the USA.

The USA, meanwhile, have performed really well against both Wales and England but could only manage a draw in both games and are in dire need of a win against Iran if they have to make it to the next round.

Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Iran vs USA in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 30

Time: 12.30am (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Iran vs USA Key players to watch out:

Iran: Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran in their embarrassing 6-2 defeat against England and was impressive against Wales as well as he provided the assist for their opening goal. The FC Porto star will be Iran's key player against the USA.

USA: USA have pretty talented pool of players who are mostly well established in Europe. However, the posterboy of USA football Cristian Pulisic is their key player without any shadow of doubt.

Iran vs USA Dream 11 Prediction:

Iran did really well against Wales last time out and will be high on confidence when they take on the USA who have also impressed with their style of play but have not managed to get the results. We predict a 2-1 win for Iran.

Iran vs USA Possible starting XI:

Iran Starting 11 (4-4-2): Hossein Hosseini; Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Haji Safi; Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard

USA Starting 11 (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Giovanni Reyna, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Iran vs USA My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Hossein Hosseini

Defenders: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian;

Middielders: Weston McKennie (Vice captain), Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi;

Attackers: Mehdi Taremi (Captain).