Is Martin Odegaard the best Premier League player so far this season?

Arsenal have been enjoying a phenomenal run of form this season and are looking absolutely unbeatable in recent weeks.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League table at the moment with a pretty comfortable eight-point cushion over Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side secured a 2-0 win over their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 15th January and look to be cruising their way towards the title.

A player who deserves plenty of credit for turning Arsenal's fortunes around is fleet-footed playmaker Martin Odegaard. The 24-year-old was handed the armband by Mikel Arteta at the start of the season following Alexandre Lacazette's exit from the club. While many raised their eyebrows at the decision, it has proven to be a huge turning point for the Gunners as the Norwegian has led his club by an example.

While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba making headlines since the start of the season, Odegaard's exploits were relatively overlooked by the fans and the media but the 24-year-old is slowly but surely establishing himself as the lynchpin of the side.

Odegaard has arguably been the player of the season in the Premier League this time around and as his numbers are improving, he is finally getting his due credit. The former Real Madrid playmaker has produced eight goals and provided five assists in 17 league games so far this campaign. He has been a key source of creativity for the Gunners and has been extremely consistent.

Odegaard has produced 2.2 key passes every game while averaging 42.2 passes every game with 82% passing accuracy. The Norway international has also produced 2.5 shots per game in the Premier League while averaging 1.2 dribbles. The midfielder has also caught the eye with his impressive pressing ability and has made 0.9 tackle every game.

As Odegaard continues to impress on a weekly basis, Real Madrid will look at the situation with nothing but regret. Odegaard has always been regarded as a generational talent and is finally living up to his promise and it is Arsenal who deserve the plaudits for that.