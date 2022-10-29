ISL 2022-23: 10 things to know about Hyderabad vs Goa tie

Bengaluru, October 29: FC Goa will look to build on the solid start to their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign when they take on Hyderabad FC in an away game in Matchweek 4 on Saturday (October 29).

This would the Gaurs' third away assignment of the season, coming on the back of successful outings against East Bengal SC and Chennaiyin FC.

Their second win against the Marina Machans had taken the Gaurs to first place in the standings, before being replaced by Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC in the past few days.

ISL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS

A victory against the Nizams will result see Carlos Pena and co return to the top spot once again.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have also begun their campaign on a positive note as well.

They are one of the only three teams yet to suffer a defeat in the league, the other two being Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Ahead of the high-voltage contest at the GMC Balayogi Stadium which begins at 5.30pm local time, with FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 interesting factors about the match.

Advertisement

1. Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary leads the passing charts for the season with 163 passes. No FC Goa player features in the top-20 list, which, however, is understandable because the Gaurs have played just two matches so far.

2. Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem of FC Goa has conceded just one goal so far this season, while making seven saves. His save percentage of 88 per cent is currently the best in ISL, followed closely by former Gaur and Hyderabad's current no.1 Laxmikant Kattimani (75 per cent).

3. Both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa have maintained an average ball possession of 54 per cent per match so far this season. Among all the clubs, only Odisha FC (56 per cent) have held on to the ball for longer.

4. The duo of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Halicharan Narzary have taken 24 shots for the Nizams so far. No other pair have made as many attempts on goal in ISL this season.

5. Goals are a staple of HFC-FCG fixtures. Only one match between the two sides

has ended goalless, and a total of 16 goals were netted in the remaining five games.

6. FC Goa have the better head-to-head record between the two teams. The two

sides have faced each other six times overall, winning thrice and drawing twice -

claiming 11 points in the process. Hyderabad FC have won only once - their most

recent clash in February, in the 2021-22 season.

7. Hyderabad FC have netted the most goals from set-pieces so far in ISL 2022-23 (4). Only one out of FC Goa's strikes so far have come from set-pieces, with Gaurs showing some real flair from open play.

8. Hyderabad FC are on a three-match unbeaten streak against FC Goa. The Gaurs last emerged victorious in this fixture happened nearly two years ago, in the 2020-21 season.

9. FC Goa will surely watch out for Ogbeche and Joao Victor, who have scored twice each in the league so far this season. No player among the Gaurs have netted more than once so far.

10. FC Goa are the only club yet to concede from open play in ISL 2022-23. The only goal they conceded so far this season came off a penalty by Cleiton Silva against East Bengal FC.