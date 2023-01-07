ISL 2022-23: Alan Costas late header seals full points for Bengaluru FC against NEUFC

Guwahati, Jan 6: Brazilian defender Alan Costa's late header helped Bengaluru FC register a thrilling 2-1 win over Northeast United FC and sealed three crucial points at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in Guwahati on Friday (January 6).

It was the second win of the season for the Blue Tigers against the Highlanders as they scored in identical fashion with a header to seal all three points on the road and complete the double for his team.

The match had a tight first half, with both teams creating just one clear-cut chance each. Wilmar Jordan had the best chance for NorthEast United FC in the 9th minute. He was clean through on goal and went for a low curled finish, but Gurpreet Sandhu got down quickly to deny him after he hit his shot into the floor.

Sunil Chhetri was on the bench for Bengaluru FC, with Roy Krishna leading the line alongside Sivasakthi Narayanan. Krishna couldn't get involved in the game for most of the first half because of NorthEast United FC's stubborn defence - he only had 18 touches in the first half.

The one time they did find him, he played a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot pass into the path of Sivasakthi. Sivasakthi's effort wasn't a bad one, but Mirshad Michu was alert to the danger, made himself big, and denied the Bengaluru FC forward. The first half ended 0-0.

Bengaluru FC were rewarded in the 50th minute. Parag Srivas set up Sivasakthi on the left flank after driving forward, and he expertly poked the ball over Mirshad and into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box to give Bengaluru FC a 1-0 lead.

NorthEast FC were struggling to get a foothold in the second half but had a decent stretch from the 62nd minute to the 65th minute. This stretch was enough for them to open their account for the evening. They were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, and Romain Philippoteaux beat Sandhu in the 66th minute. The Frenchman deceived the Bengaluru FC wall and keeper by going for a low shot across the goal.