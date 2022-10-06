ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, Oct 5: Juan Fernando's ATK Mohun Bagan FC are the only Indian Super League (ISL) club to reach the semi-finals in each of the last two seasons but failed to bring home the title on both occasions.

For the Mariners, it is the semi-final hurdle which has proven to be too big to overcome. The Mariners competed for the League Winners Shield till the final day of the league phase, only to miss out on it both times.

Last season they were defeated by Jamshedpur FC on the final day and in the season prior to that, Mumbai City FC bagged pole position in the league with a win over them on the final day.

But that didn't stop the Kolkata-based club from trying even harder and their activity in the transfer market hinted that the club is determined more than ever and will be aiming to clear the final hurdle this season.

In Juan Ferrando, the Kolkata giants have a head coach who is known for his tactical acumen and he's someone who is capable of turning their star players into a well-oiled team.

Mariners haven't had the best of performance in the pre-season tournaments as they exited the AFC Cup and Durand Cup prematurely than what the fans would have hoped for. However, with a squad full of quality players, ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to be strong contenders again in the ISL 2022-23.

This year, ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their campaign against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at Salt Lake Stadium on October 10 and the Mariners would be aiming to begin their campaign on a dominant note.