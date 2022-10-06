ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions
Bengaluru, Oct 5: Juan Fernando's ATK Mohun Bagan FC are the only Indian Super League (ISL) club to reach the semi-finals in each of the last two seasons but failed to bring home the title on both occasions.
For the Mariners, it is the semi-final hurdle which has proven to be too big to overcome. The Mariners competed for the League Winners Shield till the final day of the league phase, only to miss out on it both times.
Last season they were defeated by Jamshedpur FC on the final day and in the season prior to that, Mumbai City FC bagged pole position in the league with a win over them on the final day.
But that didn't stop the Kolkata-based club from trying even harder and their activity in the transfer market hinted that the club is determined more than ever and will be aiming to clear the final hurdle this season.
In Juan Ferrando, the Kolkata giants have a head coach who is known for his tactical acumen and he's someone who is capable of turning their star players into a well-oiled team.
Mariners haven't had the best of performance in the pre-season tournaments as they exited the AFC Cup and Durand Cup prematurely than what the fans would have hoped for. However, with a squad full of quality players, ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to be strong contenders again in the ISL 2022-23.
This year, ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their campaign against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at Salt Lake Stadium on October 10 and the Mariners would be aiming to begin their campaign on a dominant note.
Their coach Ferrando, however, has strengthened the team significantly by adding players like Florentin Pogba, Ashique Kuruniyan, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill and Dimitri Petratos. With such players in the ranks, ATKMB are set to be a force to be reckoned with again this season.
With an average age of just above 25, the Mariners have the perfect age profile for a team that wants to go out there and win every trophy available to them. Only five players in the squad are above the age of 30, but a lot of their younger players like Liston Colaco have plenty of experience under their belt despite their young age.
There have been three major foreign signings in Pogba, Hamill and Petratos and all three of them bring in experience from different parts of the world. The Indian acquisitions have been solid too as Ashique Kuruniyan, Asish Rai and Lalrinliana Hnamte have strengthened their local contingent.
Bringing in the defensive experience of Hamill and Pogba means they are looking to keep things tight at the back. With the additions that ATKMB have made, all the ingredients are now there for Ferrando, he just has to find the right recipe.
Coach Ferrando's biggest challenge will be picking the right foreign players in the starting eleven. But with the strength and depth they have in this department, it will be a good headache to have for the Spaniard. Fernando has to find his best XI to go and win it.
Liston Colaco: The 23-year-old winger joined the club last season and left everyone impressed with his pace, trickery and finishing. On occasion, the former Hyderabad FC winger, was almost unplayable last season and that makes him one of the most exciting players in the league. Currently, he's one of the most popular names in Indian football and is already being termed as a successor to Sunil Chhetri.
Joni Kauko: The Finnish International was roped in by the club soon after Euro 2022 and the midfielder didn't disappoint last year. He has gotten better and better every minute of every game he played. His ability to pick a pass and get on the end of things as well makes him a threat when he arrives from deeper positions.
Goalkeepers: Arsh Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Asish Rai, Brendan Hamil, Deepak Tangri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinlianna Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ricky Shabong
Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla
Head Coach: Juan Fernando
|Date
|Versus
|Venue
|Kick Off Time
|October 10
|Chennaiyin FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|October 16
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Kochi
|7:30 PM IST
|October 29
|Emami East Bengal
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|November 6
|Mumbai City FC
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM IST
|November 10
|NorthEast United FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|November 20
|FC Goa
|Goa
|7:30 PM IST
|November 26
|Hyderabad FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|December 3
|Bengaluru FC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|December 8
|Jamshedpur FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|December 15
|Odisha FC
|Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM IST
|December 24
|NorthEast United FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|December 28
|FC Goa
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|January 14
|Mumbai City FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|January 21
|Chennaiyin FC
|Chennai
|7:30 PM IST
|January 28
|Odisha FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|February 5
|Bengaluru FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|February 9
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM IST
|February 14
|Hyderabad FC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|February 18
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|February 25
|Emami East Bengal
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST