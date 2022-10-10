ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Highlights: CFC off to winning start; hand ATKMB 2-1 loss

Kolkata, Oct. 10: Riding on brilliant goals by Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali, Chennaiyin FC kickstarted their Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign in style after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

Chennaiyin's Ghanaian striker Karikari (64th minute) scored a goal off penalty on his ISL debut before Rahim (83rd) struck home the winner. Manvir Singh (27th minute), on the other hand, netted the lone goal for the hosts.

Playing in front of the home fans, the 26-year-old striker put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead by striking the opening goal. With a counter-attacking display by the Mariners, Manvir successfully converted a pass from Dimitri Petratos, leaving Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder with no chance as ATK Mohun Bagan ended the first-half with 58 percent of the ball possession.

Anirudh Thapa-led side came back aggressively after the break, creating more pressure on the opposition defence line.