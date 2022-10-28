ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info of Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

ATKMB Head Coach Ferrando may stick to a 3-man defence in the derby. The Spaniard tweaked his formation against the Blasters to include Liston Colaco in the starting line-up and might go with the same set of players for the derby.

The inclusion of Colaco had an instant impact for ATKMB. The 23-year-old winger provided two assists to Dimitri Petratos, who ended the game with a hat-trick. Hugo Boumous walked away with one assist in the last game and has been influential for the Mariners in both games so far.

History favours the Mariners as they have a 100%-win record against the Torch Bearers in the Hero ISL. ATKMB have always scored two or more goals against their rivals in the Hero ISL, and conceded just two in four meetings.

'Tomorrow is just another game. Three points for the winner, one point if it is a draw. Of course, it is special because I know the city is excited about this derby. Everybody wants to enjoy the match,' said Ferrando.

'For us, it's just another game and a new opportunity to get three points. Last season the gap between first and last was large. This time it is much closer, and we are going to treat every match like a final,' he added.

East Bengal FC Team News

East Bengal FC ended their 10-game winless run in the Hero ISL with a victory against the Highlanders last week. This was only their fifth win in 43 Hero ISL games. However, the win could prove to be the perfect fuel for the performance they need in the derby.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Stephen Constantine deployed a 3-man backline in the first game of the season against Kerala Blasters.

After that, the Englishman switched to an old-school 4-4-2 for the next two games. The centre-back duo of Ivan Gonzalez and Lalchungnunga has started in every game so far.

Shot-stopper Kamaljit Singh has produced 12 saves in 3 games so far. Only BFC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made more (14 saves in 4 games). Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O'Doherty got on the scoresheet in the last game and may retain their respective midfield spots.

'For me all games are important. The fact that the Kolkata Derby is the biggest game in the Indian football calendar makes it a special game. We are excited to face ATKMB. They are a good side, we are expecting a tough game, and we will try our best to take points,' said Constantine.

'We are here to win games. We have trained well in the last week, and I expect us to give a good account of ourselves tomorrow,' he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (Also known as Salt Lake Stadium)

Telecast Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar and JioTV