ISL 2022-23 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup and Streaming Details

ATK Mohun Bagan will be hosting FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday in the ISL clash.

Mohun Bagan are currently 4th in the ISL while the Gaurs are sitting 5th in the league table.

The Kolkata club lost their last match against NorthEast United, while the Goa outfit drew 2-2 against Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Preview:

This, combined with the fact that they are currently on a three-match unbeaten run, will surely give the Gaurs confidence as they arrive at Kolkata for the return fixture on Wednesday.

The clash against the Mariners will see many of Carlos Pena's men take on some familiar faces in Juan Ferrando, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous and Lenny Rodrigues.

Interestingly, Ferrando never won against ATK Mohun Bagan while he was the chief tactician of FC Goa. And in November this year, the Men in Orange registered their first victory against the same opposition, with him in charge of them.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming clash, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena gave his two cents on what he expects as they gear up to take on ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I expect a very different game (compared to the return fixture) where two teams of equal strengths and specialities will face each other. We're not far away from each other in the points table, and are both fighting for playoff spots. We have to be very focused in terms of our defensive work and should try to punish them with each attack of ours," he said.

