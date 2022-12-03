ISL 2022-23: ATKMB 1-0 BFC: Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Dimitri Petratos produced a top-drawer long-range shot as a resilient ATK Mohun Bagan took all three points in a 1-0 win against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (December 3) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 Season. The loss was Bengaluru FC's fifth one of the season.

The home team made one change to their starting XI, with Sunil Chhetri replacing an injured Udanta Singh. ATK Mohun Bagan made two chances, bringing in Lenny Rodrigues and Petratos - two men who were vital to the final result.

BFC missed an early chance

It was Bengaluru FC that started the match on the front foot, troubling ATKMB's backline with a high press. They were almost instantly rewarded for their approach in the 5th minute when Pritam Kotal was pressed during a goal kick and passed the ball straight into the path of a rushing Javi Hernandez, who found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith but only hit it into the goalkeeper's body.

ATK Mohun Bagan only got into the game after the 30-minute mark, but in a cagey first half full of sturdy tackles, they found no rhythm to turn their comfort into a shot on target. Their best chance came from a Subhasish Bose cross from the left which caught Bengaluru FC off guard and allowed Liston Colaco to get his head on the ball on the far post, albeit with no control on it.

Magic moment in 66th minute for ATKMB

But they produced a moment of magic in the 66th minute, when Bengaluru FC were sloppy in possession. Ashique Kuruniyan stole the ball from Suresh Wangjam and nudged it to Hugo Boumous. He teed it up for Petratos, who picked the ball up on the turn and unleashed a powerful curling shot from outside the box to beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comprehensively to his left.