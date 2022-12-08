ISL 2022-23: ATKMB 1-0 JFC: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC

Kolkata, Dec 8: Hugo Boumous scored a 91st-minute penalty to give ATK Mohun Bagan a narrow 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday (December 8).

In the 90th minute, Peter Hartley was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball offence on substitute Kiyan Nassiri inside the box. The linesman spotted the foul and instantly waved his flag for a penalty.

Hamill suspended

Brendan Hamill was suspended for the hosts as Deepak Tangri came into the midfield, and Ian McHugh dropped into defence. Rafael Crivellaro came into the starting eleven to make his full debut in midfield for the visitors, alongside Germanpreet Singh, who returned from his injury. TP Rehenesh missed the game and Vishal Yadav took his place between the sticks.

Both sides fired blanks in a close first half as ATK Mohun Bahan managed only two shots on target after attempting eight. At the other end, Jamshedpur FC attempted five shots but only had one aimed at goal.

Red Miners were dealt with injury blow

In the 5th minute, Liston Colaco cut in from the left flank and danced past three Jamshedpur FC players before getting his shot away from the edge of the box. The low shot went straight down the keeper's throat resulting in a comfortable save. The Red Miners were dealt another injury blow when Germanpreet was taken off because of a niggle in the 27th minute.

