ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take a step towards top six as Jamshedpur FC slip to their seventh straight loss

Bengaluru, Dec 17: Bengaluru FC have registered a 1-nil win over Jamshedpur FC and subjected them to their seventh successive defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (December 17).

A fifth-minute Danish Farooq strike was enough to hand Bengaluru FC three vital points in the match. Opportunities came at both ends of the pitch as the Blues rattled the woodwork on a couple of occasions while the Red Miners couldn't find success in the Bengaluru FC box.

Bengaluru FC take early lead

The hosts made just a solitary change that saw Parag Shrivas coming in for Prabir Das. The visitors made three changes. The most significant of them was the forced one that saw Pratik Chaudhari coming in to replace the suspended Peter Hartley to face his former club. Germanpreet Singh was out of the squad again as Jitendra Singh came in to replace him. The other change in midfield saw Farukh Choudhary coming in for Ritwik Das.

The home crowd didn't have to wait long for the first goal as Bengaluru FC got their noses in front five minutes into the game. Roy Krishna sprinted down the right flank before curling an early ball towards Farooq. The midfielder took a touch before dispatching it past the keeper at the near post from the edge of the box.

