ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11 prediction, TV Schedule, Streaming det

Bengaluru FC are gearing up to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Separated by three points, both sides find themselves a fair way off the final playoff spot. The Blues are currently ninth with seven points, while the Red Miners are right below them with four points.

Bengaluru FC suffered their second successive defeat last week after a 3-2 loss against arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC. The Blues have now managed to win just two games in nine attempts in the Hero ISL.

They have also scored the joint-fewest goals this season, level with their next opponents, Jamshedpur FC, at six goals.

Midfielder Javi Hernandez got on the scoresheet again last week as he took his season's tally to three goals. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot and finally got off the mark this season. Meanwhile, the new signing, Pablo Perez, was only fit enough to start from the bench. The Spaniard could be in contention to start Saturday's game. (Club statistics)

"It's a game between two teams that are not in very good form. Jamshedpur is a fine example of 'Football is never easy.' They are reigning league champions, and they have found it really tough this year for many different reasons," said head coach Simon Grayson.

"Our football club has been very successful in the past and have found it difficult in the last few years. Football clubs have highs and lows, but both clubs are in the wrong position as of now," he added.