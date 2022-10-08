ISL: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Highlights: Late Costa strike guides BFC to 1-0 win over NEUFC

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: A late strike from Alan Costa saw Bengaluru FC begin their Hero Indian Super League season on a winning note. Playing in front of their fans, the Sunil Chhetri-led side clinched a 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC in their ISL season-opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 8).

With a packed home crowd backing the Blues, Costa found the back of the net on the 87th minute to hand BFC a winning start to the season. In the 87th minute, the Brazilian defender nodded home a Javier Hernandez corner at the far post to log home full points for Chhetri-led side. Incidentally Hernandez had come in as a substitute for Fijian striker Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru could have gone ahead in the 78th minute when Indian international Udanta Singh had received a ball at the edge of the North East penalty box. However, his shot sailed over the cross-bar. Bengaluru got a number of chances in the second half and one such went abegging in the 64th minute simply because Sivashakthi, who could have driven home from close range after poor defending from North East backline, decided to set up his skipper Chhetri, who fluffed his lines.