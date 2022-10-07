ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC; Preview, Live Streaming and TV info

Bengaluru, October 7: Having sounded their rivals an early warning by winning the season-opening Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC will be hoping to start their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a positive note when they take on NorthEast United at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (October 8).

The Blues will certainly welcome the return of the fans to the stadium which has often been their fortress.

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson is determined to maintain and build on the winning mentality while his NorthEast United FC counterpart Marco Balbul is confident of his players giving a solid fight, and wants them to win for the supporters.

However, Grayson, has warned his guards against complacency to be humble after their triumph in Kolkata.

The Englishman also expressed excitement at Indian football returning to normalcy with fans back in the stands for the first time in Bengaluru after two and a half years.

"It's fantastic, it's like normal football. The pre-match interviews are in person instead of via zoom calls. I've been getting a sense of all the work that's been going on. The walks around Bangalore are exciting too. Supporters themselves must feel like caged animals. I'm sure they can't wait, and I know that the supporters, the staff and more are really excited too," Grayson said in the pre-match press conference.

"We've got a winning mentality at this football club and I want to keep that going. We're certainly not over-complacent or over-confident. This is a tough division, but we believe in ourselves. I believe in the players. We have got a good mixture of experience and youth. We are quite level-headed," he added.

Meanwhile, Balbul too is determined to take his new club to a higher ceiling with a footballing project that puts young players at the helm - who he hails as the future of the club.

The Israeli was also aware of the threat possessed by Bengaluru FC, but the NorthEast United coach backed his players to head on to the pitch and give their best to win their opening game of the new season.

The 55-year-old along with new signing Michael Jakobsen addressed the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of the Bengaluru FC match.

"We know that it's a tough game against Bengaluru FC who're a strong team and have a good balance - in defence, and in attack. However, we've also come prepared; we've built a new, young team with experienced foreign players that'll help us a lot. The players have shown good motivation, and good preparation for this game, and we'll give our best to win this game."

"Our vision for the future is to build a really good structure, a good philosophy of football where these young players will be the future of this club for a long time and not just come and go. The bottomline is to play good football for our fans, which is the most important thing for us," he added.

Kick-off time/Telecast details

Match 2: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: Saturday, October 8

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3.

Live streaming: Disney+HotStar and Jio TV app.