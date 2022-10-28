ISL 2022-23: Blasters misery deepens with third straight loss as Mumbai City FC continue unbeaten run

Kochi, Oct 28: Mumbai City FC kept their unbeaten streak alive after a splendid 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday (October 28).

First-half goals from Mehtab Singh and Jorge Diaz were enough to secure all three points for the Islanders. Kerala Blasters lost their third consecutive game after winning the ISL opener earlier this month.

The hosts made two changes to the side that lost in Bhubaneswar last week. Ruivah Hormipam was replaced by Victor Mongil. Up front, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi dropped to the bench as Rahul Kannoly Praveen took his place in the starting line-up. Mumbai City FC made just one change to their line-up - Diaz returned to the starting eleven as Alberto Noguera dropped to the bench.

The Islanders retained their record of scoring the first goal of the game in the Hero ISL as they took the lead after 21 minutes. The hosts failed to clear a corner as the ball bounced off a couple of Blasters' players before coming to Mehtab Singh. The defender put his boot through the ball and smashed it into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, poor defending from Marko Leskovic allowed Diaz to go one-on-one with the keeper. The Argentine kept his composure before scoring against his former club as the visitors doubled their advantage. The goal came a minute after Mongil had denied Lallianzuala Chhangte with a brilliant last-ditch tackle.

