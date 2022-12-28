ISL 2022-23: Boumous strikes winning goal against former club FC Goa as ATK Mohun Bagan reclaim third spot

Kolkata, Dec 28: ATK Mohun Bagan avenged their 3-0 loss to FC Goa earlier this season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Gaurs in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday (December 28).

Dimitri Petratos scored his fifth goal of the season inside ten minutes before Anwar Ali cancelled it out in the 25th minute. Hugo Boumous scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Mariners in the 52nd minute.

The hosts made two changes. Pronay Halder replaced the injured Deepak Tangri while Lenny Rodrigues dropped to the bench and Boumous returned to the starting XI to face his former club. The visitors made four changes. Marc Hernandez, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang and Alvaro Vasquez started the game as Fares Arnout, Brison Fernandes, Makan Chothe and Noah Sadoui dropped to the bench.

Early pressure from ATK Mohun Bagan paid off as the deadlock was broken in the ninth minute when Liston Colaco's quick throw-in from near the halfway line caught the FC Goa backline on the wrong foot. The ball was thrown into the path of Petratos, whose volley from the right flank beat Dheeraj Moirangthem at the near post.

After the opening goal, the Mariners piled the pressure and pushed FC Goa into their own half. A couple of chances to increase their advantage went awry and they were made to pay for it moments later when Ali got the faintest of touches on an Edu Bedia free kick to put the ball through the legs of Vishal Kaith and into the back of the net in the 25th minute.