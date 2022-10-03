ISL 2022-23 Chennaiyin FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, October 3: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) begin their campaign under new coach Thomas Brdaric with the talismanic Anirudh Thapa having his task cut out as the captain.

Nasser El Khayati joins the Marina Machans as a seventh foreign acquisition and is a part of the registered international unit for the 2022-23 ISL campaign.

He replaces Rafael Crivellaro as the club's midfield option having played in a similar role in the Dutch first division in May 2022.

The Dutch footballer joins vice-captain and Senegalese international Fallou Diagne, Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi, German midfielder Julius Duker and attackers Kwame Karikari and Petar Sliskovic from Ghana and Croatia respectively; all of whom took part in the Durand Cup.

This year, CFC kickstart their campaign on October 10, when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan away.

Petar, Julius, Vafa and Karikari all found the back of the net over the five games they played in the Durand Cup.

In the Durand Cup, Petar top scored for Chennaiyin FC scoring three goals while skipper Anirudh Thapa scored twice and assisted three.

The competition also saw Edwin Sydney get his first goal for the club, while the likes of Aakash Sangwan and Ninthoinganba Meetei also impressed - all part of the league squad.

Some key absentees during the Durand Cup who will be a part of the season are Mohammed Rafique, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Sourav Das and Vincy Baretto.