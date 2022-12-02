ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Chennaiyin FC Team News

The hosts have won two and lost three of their last five games, in an alternating pattern. Chennaiyin FC's form at home this season which is concerning for them, as they have only won one home game out of four so far.

Abdenasser El Khayati came off the bench to score again in the last game. His double took his season's tally to four goals in as many games.

It will be interesting to see how long Brdaric uses the Dutchman as a super-sub before sacrificing one of his foreign players to include the midfielder in the starting XI.

'We are working all the time to bring our best players on the field. To win matches is our aim, and tomorrow is one opportunity,' said Brdaric.

'Yes, Nasser is ready, and he is an option for tomorrow. We have been working since day one to get our players in shape and get them fit, so we have multiple options. Creativity is also important, and that is something Nasser can provide,' he added.

In their last match at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin put up an impressive performance to secure a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur and they will look to replicate the same performance against Hyderabad.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin will continue to miss the services of its skipper Anirudh Thapa and a few other key players, who are out of action due to an injury.

Brdaric said the team has been focussing on getting those players recovered from the injuries but also explained the opportunities other players are getting in their absence and asked them to use these chances to deliver and prove themselves.

Hyderabad FC Team News

Hyderabad FC spent 40 days at the top of the Hero ISL before they lost their unbeaten streak and suffered back-to-back defeats. Not only did they lose, but they also failed to score in both games.

In their short history, the defending champions have never failed to score in three consecutive Hero ISL games - a record that is at stake in the next game.

Losing first-choice shot-stopper Laxmikant Kattimani has evidently been a big blow for Hyderabad FC, but the defensive wall in front of Anuj Kumar will have to help the young keeper settle in between the sticks.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has fired blanks in the last two games and could drop a little deeper or even onto the bench for the next match.

'I think they [Chennaiyin FC] have good offensive players. It's an unpredictable team, which was evident in their last game against Odisha,' said Marquez.

'We were together in the same hotel in Imphal, and I have a great relationship with Thomas [Brdaric]. I like Chennaiyin because they are a very brave team that plays to win,' he added.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, the two sides have clashed 6 times so far. Chennaiyin has won three times against Hyderabad, who has won twice, with one game ending in a draw.

When the two sides locked horns at the Marina Area last time in 2019, Chennaiyin FC had pocketed full points. In the most recent meeting, CFC and HFC played out a 1-1 after the Chennai-based side took all three points in the reverse fixture in the 2021-22 season.

Match Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

Kick Off Time: 5:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV