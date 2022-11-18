ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC; Preview, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and TV info

Good atmosphere

Further up the pitch, Abdenasser El Khayati scored in his first start for the club against Mumbai and Petar Sliskovic also got off the mark.

'We've worked for the match tomorrow and need to create a good atmosphere in the team while implementing the right things at the right moment,' said CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric.

Equal concerns

'Jamshedpur are league winners, but the team has changed since then and is struggling. It'll be interesting to see how we can capitalise on that.,' eh added.

Jamshedpur FC have concerns of their own after making their worst start of the season in ISL history. The Red Miners have won just one out of five games so far. In the last two games, they have failed to score. Firing another blank against Chennaiyin FC will see them equal their ISL 2017-18 record of most successive matches without a goal.

Strike force

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd will expect strikers Daniel Chukwu and Harry Sawyer to use their physicality against a defence that conceded six goals last week. Wellington Priori was benched in the last game against Hyderabad FC and could reclaim his place in midfield. Boothroyd may not be happy with the results but is pleased with his team.

'We just want to get back to playing again. I think when things are going well for you, they go well. I'm pleased with quite a few aspects of the team. We had a couple of results that could have gone either way, but that's football. I think Chennaiyin are a good team with a good coach, and I expect tomorrow night to be very difficult,' he added.

Head-to-head/TV info

The two sides have met on ten occasions in the ISL. Chennaiyin FC have won four times, while the Red Miners have been victorious on three occasions. Three games have ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin sailed past Jamshedpur with a 4-1 victory.

Matches: 10

CFC won: 4

JFC won: 3

Drawn: 3

Kick-off: CFC vs JFC

Kick-off date: Saturday, November 19

Kick-off time: 5.30pm IST

Kick-off venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Disney+ HotStar and JioTV

Source: ISL Media.